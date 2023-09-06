Paperwork
LES HASSELL/NEWS-JOURNAL PHOTO

Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Aug. 28-Sept. 1:

Kevin D. Smith et al. doing business as God Sized Dream Outreach

Khristian Poss doing business as Inclusive Works

Courtney Cunningham doing business as Courtney Cunningham LMT NMT

Nikia Earl doing business as Designer Renovations

Tyler Lee doing business as TBL Concrete and Construction

Antwon P. Sadler doing business as Greater Desire International Worship Center

Patricia Gay Hadley doing business as Great Leaps Therapy

Pamela McIntosh doing business as Earnestly Living

Kathy Kelly doing business as Kathy Kelly LMFT

Juan Manuel Ramirez Garcia doing business as Aaron’s Fences and Gates

Genaro Perez doing business as Daviet’s Remodeling