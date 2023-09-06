Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Aug. 28-Sept. 1:
Kevin D. Smith et al. doing business as God Sized Dream Outreach
Khristian Poss doing business as Inclusive Works
Courtney Cunningham doing business as Courtney Cunningham LMT NMT
Nikia Earl doing business as Designer Renovations
Tyler Lee doing business as TBL Concrete and Construction
Antwon P. Sadler doing business as Greater Desire International Worship Center
Patricia Gay Hadley doing business as Great Leaps Therapy
Pamela McIntosh doing business as Earnestly Living
Kathy Kelly doing business as Kathy Kelly LMFT
Juan Manuel Ramirez Garcia doing business as Aaron’s Fences and Gates
Genaro Perez doing business as Daviet’s Remodeling