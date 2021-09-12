Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3:
Mekeisha Palmer doing business as SK (Sydnei Kaye) Collections
Hugo Rosas doing business as Hugo Landscape With Passion
Kelly Brackeen doing business as Kelly’s Cleaning Service
Misty Gee doing business as East Texas Yard Greetings Sabine
Antonio De Jesus Gutierrez doing business as 10 B Professional Remodeling
Robert Perez doing business as Airborne Landscaping & Contracting Services
Jessica M. Carter doing business as Ms. Pedi Mobile Services
Alberto Calderon Perez doing business as AC Lawn Care and Tree Services
Manuel Lugo Cruz doing business as Lugo MTZ Trucking
Russell Scott McDaniel doing business as Firehouse Sushi Bar
Rebekah Ann Thompson doing business as Shhe Creates
Danny Bryson doing business as Lone Star Sweepstakes
Resendiz Martin Cervantes doing business as Cervante’s Roofing