Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3:

Mekeisha Palmer doing business as SK (Sydnei Kaye) Collections

Hugo Rosas doing business as Hugo Landscape With Passion

Kelly Brackeen doing business as Kelly’s Cleaning Service

Misty Gee doing business as East Texas Yard Greetings Sabine

Antonio De Jesus Gutierrez doing business as 10 B Professional Remodeling

Robert Perez doing business as Airborne Landscaping & Contracting Services

Jessica M. Carter doing business as Ms. Pedi Mobile Services

Alberto Calderon Perez doing business as AC Lawn Care and Tree Services

Manuel Lugo Cruz doing business as Lugo MTZ Trucking

Russell Scott McDaniel doing business as Firehouse Sushi Bar

Rebekah Ann Thompson doing business as Shhe Creates

Danny Bryson doing business as Lone Star Sweepstakes

Resendiz Martin Cervantes doing business as Cervante’s Roofing

