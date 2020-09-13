Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4:

Daniel Welch doing business as Torque Truck & Trailer

Clifford Nelson doing business as Cliff Pressure Washing Service

Steven Hays doing business as Super Advantage Auto Sales

Freda K. Pruitt doing business as 2911 Investments LLC

Joshua Duke doing business as Duke’s Outdoor Sales

Germanie White doing business as Raggz 2 Richez

Weldon Gillentine doing business as WG Drafting and Design

Ida Ann Rodriguez doing business as East Texas Most Wanted Baseball Softball

Gary Lee Nelson Sr. doing business as Rock Your World Landscaping and More

Kaylee Dianne Perryman doing business as Rholey

John Kenna doing business as Advantage Home Inspections

Claudette Dickens doing business as Sassy Jay Treats

Tina L. Kirkwood doing business as Hair By Tigerttetinas

Daymeon Johnson et al. doing business as D & J’s Smoke Shop

Leonard Bussey doing business as Copy By Leonard

Eyon Kelvan Rougier, also known as Eyon Rougier, doing business as Quality Home Improvement