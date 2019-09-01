Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23:

David K. Shelton doing business as KK Enterprises

Robbie Joe Welch doing business as Horizon Pilot Car Services

Alan Arellano doing business as Technology Professionals Solutions

Christopher M. Jackson doing business as Snappers Auto Detailing

Fernando Vallejo doing business as Fernando Painting General Contractor

Brent Warren Harden doing business as Anointed Carpentry

Stephan Broquie doing business as Healing Connections Heartprints

Paul Edwards doing business as Fresh Kicks and More

Benjamin Rossow doing business as Gadget Medic Express

Reliable Solutions Holdings LLC doing business as Reliable Drywall Solutions

Sharon Novak doing business as Small Town Auto Sales

Dustan Bell doing business as B&D Custom Threads

John McGee doing business as Family Auto Sales

Megan C. Carrillo doing business as Bang Vang Firearms

Mitcheal D. Wilson doing business as Ti Alpha Environmental Products