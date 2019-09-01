Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23:
David K. Shelton doing business as KK Enterprises
Robbie Joe Welch doing business as Horizon Pilot Car Services
Alan Arellano doing business as Technology Professionals Solutions
Christopher M. Jackson doing business as Snappers Auto Detailing
Fernando Vallejo doing business as Fernando Painting General Contractor
Brent Warren Harden doing business as Anointed Carpentry
Stephan Broquie doing business as Healing Connections Heartprints
Paul Edwards doing business as Fresh Kicks and More
Benjamin Rossow doing business as Gadget Medic Express
Reliable Solutions Holdings LLC doing business as Reliable Drywall Solutions
Sharon Novak doing business as Small Town Auto Sales
Dustan Bell doing business as B&D Custom Threads
John McGee doing business as Family Auto Sales
Megan C. Carrillo doing business as Bang Vang Firearms
Mitcheal D. Wilson doing business as Ti Alpha Environmental Products