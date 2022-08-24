Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Aug. 8-12

James Stephenson doing business as Lotus Plumbing LLC.

Nycole Dawn Bowden doing business as Southern Prospects

Alexandria Dixon doing business as KSA Transportation

Kelsey Harrison et al. doing business as Margin Social

Russell Scott McDaniel doing business as Hobby Maker

Rosalba Loyo Najera doing business as Loyts Foundation Repair

Chase Garyson Stone doing business as Stone Mobile Auto Detail

Alexander M. Dillinger doing business as Dillingeam Estates

