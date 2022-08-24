Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Aug. 8-12
James Stephenson doing business as Lotus Plumbing LLC.
Nycole Dawn Bowden doing business as Southern Prospects
Alexandria Dixon doing business as KSA Transportation
Kelsey Harrison et al. doing business as Margin Social
Russell Scott McDaniel doing business as Hobby Maker
Rosalba Loyo Najera doing business as Loyts Foundation Repair
Chase Garyson Stone doing business as Stone Mobile Auto Detail
Alexander M. Dillinger doing business as Dillingeam Estates