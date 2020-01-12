Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Dec. 30 to Jan. 3:

Tonya Odell Williams doing business as All In With Tutii

Mary Jenelle Newland doing business as Top Knot Society

Cordney Brantley doing business as CB Custom Building

Shauwanna Anderson doing business as SR Anderson Photography

Courtney Wolverton et al. doing business as Heart & Soul Boutique

Dave Tennison doing business as as TNT Detail Service

Larry Phelps et al. doing business as Homestead Stone

Jaylon Morrison doing business as J&M Cattle Co.

J. Guadalupe Espinoza doing business as Lupes Home & Land Properties

Angi Rogers doing business as Organized by Angi

Trashuna Bridges doing business as Isashaii Boutique & More

Kerime Cardenas doing business as Route 76 Kerimes Kitchen

Trixie Smith doing business as Five and Thirty Payoff

Jerry Franklin doing business as Franklin Construction

Santos Ramirez Contreras doing business as Five Starz Auto Sales

Jacinto Sanchez Jr. doing business as TNT Automotive Detailing