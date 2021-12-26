Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Dec. 13 to 17:
Philip Junior Burns doing business as P&P Trucking
Chase Holland Cunningham doing business as CHC Specialties
Peggy Michelle Palmer doing business as Spiritual Plug
Amanda Carroll doing business as Sweet Six Thirty Eight
Jessica Garcia doing business as Shirts With Jess
Kasandra N. Armendariz doing business as Brows By Na
LaToya Lashay Moore doing business as Moore Solutions
Vicente De La Rocha Deisy V doing business as Dress For Less
Julian Torres doing business as Torres Corporation