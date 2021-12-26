Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Dec. 13 to 17:

Philip Junior Burns doing business as P&P Trucking

Chase Holland Cunningham doing business as CHC Specialties

Peggy Michelle Palmer doing business as Spiritual Plug

Amanda Carroll doing business as Sweet Six Thirty Eight

Jessica Garcia doing business as Shirts With Jess

Kasandra N. Armendariz doing business as Brows By Na

LaToya Lashay Moore doing business as Moore Solutions

Vicente De La Rocha Deisy V doing business as Dress For Less

Julian Torres doing business as Torres Corporation

