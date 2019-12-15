Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6:
Scotteen Estes doing business as Hat Creek Bookkeeping Services
Christie Campbell doing business as Creken Boutiques
Latanya Jasmin Drakes doing business as Train2win
Ruby Black et al. doing business as Wings & Things
Ruby Black et al. doing business as Grubb N BBQ
Stanley D. Browne Jr. doing business as Brownes Sports Center
Valdon Jeffrey Thompson doing business as Roadside Guys
Joe C. Pinkston doing business as Pinkston Enterprises
Dalls Tanton doing business as Premier Outdoor and Survival
Jasmine Anderson doing business as C&J Customs
Jared Thomas doing business as Blak Clothing
Rocco P. Desantis et al. doing business as Dr. Rocco P. Desantis DDS