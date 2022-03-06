Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Feb. 21-25:

Cynthia Gail Rydzak doing business as Sew Pretty 777

Cheryl W. Cannon doing business as Coffee Moves Me

Jayme Hunt doing business as Aries Mythical Breeds

Sonya Lee Jones doing business as Sonya’s Dollhouse

Dale E. Ammons doing business as Patriot Inspection Services of Texas

Donya Winters doing business as Etsy Taylors Version

Jorge Chairey Zamora doing business as JZ Roofing

Miriam Cristal Trejo et al. doing business as Guel Painting and Ceiling

Francisco Hernandes Leon doing business as Angel Custom Metal Building

Classy Henderson doing business as Celestial Scents Candles

Penny Marie Stewart doing business as Stewart’s Lube and Auto

Kadeem Johnson doing business as Nunu Gaming & Rental

James Cantue doing business as Chaser Auto Repair Service

