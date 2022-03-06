Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Feb. 21-25:
Cynthia Gail Rydzak doing business as Sew Pretty 777
Cheryl W. Cannon doing business as Coffee Moves Me
Jayme Hunt doing business as Aries Mythical Breeds
Sonya Lee Jones doing business as Sonya’s Dollhouse
Dale E. Ammons doing business as Patriot Inspection Services of Texas
Donya Winters doing business as Etsy Taylors Version
Jorge Chairey Zamora doing business as JZ Roofing
Miriam Cristal Trejo et al. doing business as Guel Painting and Ceiling
Francisco Hernandes Leon doing business as Angel Custom Metal Building
Classy Henderson doing business as Celestial Scents Candles
Penny Marie Stewart doing business as Stewart’s Lube and Auto
Kadeem Johnson doing business as Nunu Gaming & Rental
James Cantue doing business as Chaser Auto Repair Service