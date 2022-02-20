Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Feb. 7-11:

Amador Garcia et al. doing business as Lawncare Service

Mindy Nicole Cowart doing business as Trendy Kat Boutique LLC.

Querida Duncalfe doing business as Matriarch Publishing

Lacy Lalena doing business as Good Eatables

Katenia G. Johnson doing business as Infinity Express Furniture

Garry Grubbs doing business as Grubbs Insurance Agency

Fred J. Rowan doing business as Lifting Souls Ministries

Quindarian Horton Jones doing business as Alpha Omega Credit Repair

Bernardino Valencia doing business as Royal Landscaping Co.

Blake Von Lee doing business as Old Eighty Print Co.

Jaylor Mack doing business as Jay Macks Transport

Thomas A. Hood doing business as C J Hood Communications

