Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Jan. 11 to 15:
Jason Henry Arnold, et al., doing business as Simplified Field Services
Jasmon Kelly Mauldin doing business as Agape Adult Activity Services
Shonna Barlow doing business as Twice But Nice Clothing
Shonna Barlow doing business as Finders Keepers Thrift Shop
Quy Ta doing business as Pro Top Nails
Rayven Montgomery doing business as S&R Fencing
Jeromy Cole Hunt doing business as Car Spa
Monica Mendoza doing business as Great American Credit and Tax Services
Joe Donn Fowler Jr. doing business as Fowler Field Services