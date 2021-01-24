Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Jan. 11 to 15:

Jason Henry Arnold, et al., doing business as Simplified Field Services

Jasmon Kelly Mauldin doing business as Agape Adult Activity Services

Shonna Barlow doing business as Twice But Nice Clothing

Shonna Barlow doing business as Finders Keepers Thrift Shop

Quy Ta doing business as Pro Top Nails

Rayven Montgomery doing business as S&R Fencing

Jeromy Cole Hunt doing business as Car Spa

Monica Mendoza doing business as Great American Credit and Tax Services

Joe Donn Fowler Jr. doing business as Fowler Field Services

