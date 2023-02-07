Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Jan. 23 to 27:
Lincoln J. Wingerd doing business as Wingerd Media
Moned W. Sneed doing business as Soul Taker of East Texas
Darren Bell doing business as Darcam
Akiva Knighton doing business as Akiva Knighton
Brodrick Labrea Horton doing business as Eight 12 Product & Accessories
Grace Bernard doing business as Grace Bernard Events
Jennifer McFarren doing business as Jennifer McFarren Virtual Assistant
Rebecca Mackey doing business as Beckers Depot
Angel Cabrera doing business as Longview Towing Service
Nguyen Sang LLC. et al. doing business as Hollywood Nails
Shonda Johnson doing business as S&J
Ashley Spencer doing business as Unfiltered Beauty
Tanika Lagarde doing business as Beautiful Black Women Boutique
Della Modisette doing business as NOC Square Ventures
Rianna Williams doing business as Blush and Bronze Beauty Bar
Teresa Ann Tucker doing business as Tucker Cleaning Services
Christian Plunk doing business as Christians Construction