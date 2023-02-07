New Businesses
Pheelings media // Shutterstock

Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Jan. 23 to 27:

Lincoln J. Wingerd doing business as Wingerd Media

Moned W. Sneed doing business as Soul Taker of East Texas

Darren Bell doing business as Darcam

Akiva Knighton doing business as Akiva Knighton

Brodrick Labrea Horton doing business as Eight 12 Product & Accessories

Grace Bernard doing business as Grace Bernard Events

Jennifer McFarren doing business as Jennifer McFarren Virtual Assistant

Rebecca Mackey doing business as Beckers Depot

Angel Cabrera doing business as Longview Towing Service

Nguyen Sang LLC. et al. doing business as Hollywood Nails

Shonda Johnson doing business as S&J

Ashley Spencer doing business as Unfiltered Beauty

Tanika Lagarde doing business as Beautiful Black Women Boutique

Della Modisette doing business as NOC Square Ventures

Rianna Williams doing business as Blush and Bronze Beauty Bar

Teresa Ann Tucker doing business as Tucker Cleaning Services

Christian Plunk doing business as Christians Construction

