Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Jan. 24 to 28:
James Dale Pitre doing business as Pitres Bayou Rouge Seasoning
Susan Robertson doing business as RCL Duplex Management
Elvin Geovany Escobar Martinez doing business as Tire Zone
Ryann Keyun Davis doing business as Lauern La Dell
Laura Medina Fuentes doing business as My Girls Cleaning Service
Elizabeth Jane Loverink doing business as Home Away From Home Pet Services
Keith Bernard Duffey doing business as Cuts By Duff Supplies & More
M. Manuel T. Oliveros doing business as Right and Clean Service
Stephen Obrien et al. doing business as On Site Professional Painters
Joe H. Thompson doing business as JTH Transport
Robert Alan Sims doing business as North East Texas Mustang Club
Amanda Kilgore Schwab doing business as Gold Crown Floral & Events
Breamber McCauley et al. doing business as Paschanate Berry
William Don Dodson doing business as Dodson Construction Co.
Jaclyn Scott doing business as CJT Solutions
Trenton Womack doing business as CK Hosting
Michelle Engdayehu doing business as Porkys
Angela Roberts doing business as Ya Girl Drivers License School/East TX Driving School
Robert Woods doing business as Pocket Constitution Pine Tree Taxpayers Group