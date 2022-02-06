Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Jan. 24 to 28:

James Dale Pitre doing business as Pitres Bayou Rouge Seasoning

Susan Robertson doing business as RCL Duplex Management

Elvin Geovany Escobar Martinez doing business as Tire Zone

Ryann Keyun Davis doing business as Lauern La Dell

Laura Medina Fuentes doing business as My Girls Cleaning Service

Elizabeth Jane Loverink doing business as Home Away From Home Pet Services

Keith Bernard Duffey doing business as Cuts By Duff Supplies & More

M. Manuel T. Oliveros doing business as Right and Clean Service

Stephen Obrien et al. doing business as On Site Professional Painters

Joe H. Thompson doing business as JTH Transport

Robert Alan Sims doing business as North East Texas Mustang Club

Amanda Kilgore Schwab doing business as Gold Crown Floral & Events

Breamber McCauley et al. doing business as Paschanate Berry

William Don Dodson doing business as Dodson Construction Co.

Jaclyn Scott doing business as CJT Solutions

Trenton Womack doing business as CK Hosting

Michelle Engdayehu doing business as Porkys

Angela Roberts doing business as Ya Girl Drivers License School/East TX Driving School

Robert Woods doing business as Pocket Constitution Pine Tree Taxpayers Group

