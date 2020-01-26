Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Jan. 13 to 17:
Joel Craig Beason doing business as Silverline Lawn Care
Wesley Cox doing business as ETX Home Services
Lesleigh Bauer doing business as Gladewater Flowers and More
Chele Bass doing business as Beautiful Blossoms
Gerald Dent doing business as 3D Motorsports
Michelle Alderman doing business as Unique HVAC & PTAC Service
Susan Y. Dodson doing business as Holy Fire Ministries
Whitney Luckey et al. doing business as Women in Robes Enlightenment
Clementeen Portley doing business as Fuller Lashes by Clem
Christie Milam doing business as SC Sweets
Kearia Reed doing business as Dress Me Up Boutique and Hair Co.
Chad Armstrong doing business as East Texas Sluggers
Matthew Orban doing business as Longview Gymnastics & Cheerleading
Alberto Medina doing business as Medina Lawn Care
Matthew Whittle doing business as Blue Collar Service and Supply
Sodalin Sam doing business as Master Donuts
Richmond Lewis doing business as Riches Auto Sales