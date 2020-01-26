Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Jan. 13 to 17:

Joel Craig Beason doing business as Silverline Lawn Care

Wesley Cox doing business as ETX Home Services

Lesleigh Bauer doing business as Gladewater Flowers and More

Chele Bass doing business as Beautiful Blossoms

Gerald Dent doing business as 3D Motorsports

Michelle Alderman doing business as Unique HVAC & PTAC Service

Susan Y. Dodson doing business as Holy Fire Ministries

Whitney Luckey et al. doing business as Women in Robes Enlightenment

Clementeen Portley doing business as Fuller Lashes by Clem

Christie Milam doing business as SC Sweets

Kearia Reed doing business as Dress Me Up Boutique and Hair Co.

Chad Armstrong doing business as East Texas Sluggers

Matthew Orban doing business as Longview Gymnastics & Cheerleading

Alberto Medina doing business as Medina Lawn Care

Matthew Whittle doing business as Blue Collar Service and Supply

Sodalin Sam doing business as Master Donuts

Richmond Lewis doing business as Riches Auto Sales