Assumed names filed in Gregg County from July 25-29:
Rafael Aguillon et al doing business as Aguillon’s Tree Service
Antolina Luciano doing business as Linas Tacos
Jhaelin Alexander Toliver doing business as Barber Mastery
Wyatt Cline doing business as WJC Services
Adam Garrett Stineman doing business as Stineman’s Floor Covering
Linda Lynes doing business as 349 West RV Park
Brittaney Moore Bautista doing business as Heauxly Water Reiki & Boutique
Alyssa Caitilyn Earl doing business as L&A Tax Solutions
Glenda S. Johnson doing business as Gary Johnson Realty
Shanon Leath doing business as Leath Renovations
Renita Lois Smith doing business as R Smith Company
Chris Caldemeyer doing business as Tungsten X
Fermin Edward Rodriguez doing business as F E R Construction & Roofing
Sheldon Greer et al doing business as Greer Transportation LLC.