Assumed names filed in Gregg County from July 25-29:

Rafael Aguillon et al doing business as Aguillon’s Tree Service

Antolina Luciano doing business as Linas Tacos

Jhaelin Alexander Toliver doing business as Barber Mastery

Wyatt Cline doing business as WJC Services

Adam Garrett Stineman doing business as Stineman’s Floor Covering

Linda Lynes doing business as 349 West RV Park

Brittaney Moore Bautista doing business as Heauxly Water Reiki & Boutique

Alyssa Caitilyn Earl doing business as L&A Tax Solutions

Glenda S. Johnson doing business as Gary Johnson Realty

Shanon Leath doing business as Leath Renovations

Renita Lois Smith doing business as R Smith Company

Chris Caldemeyer doing business as Tungsten X

Fermin Edward Rodriguez doing business as F E R Construction & Roofing

Sheldon Greer et al doing business as Greer Transportation LLC.

