Assumed names filed in Gregg County from July 5 to 9:

Kenny Pruitt doing business as Sky Way Healthcare Partners

Lashaundra Lashell Howard doing business as Howard’s Decor

Angela Belle doing business as Angela’s Homestyle Cooking

Josh Duane Ayers doing business as Taco Lacos

Danielle Kilby doing business as Beautiful Imperfections Bakery

Jose Elias Borjas Martinez doing business as JB Painting Service

Larissa Rae Rosborough doing business as Rae of Nails

Justin Bell doing business as Sunsational Shaved Ice

Thomas McDaniels doing business as Minister On Demand

David Theodore Huber doing business as DT Huber Engineering

Mary Jane Boaze doing business as Texas Minky Company

David Box Jr. doing business as Main Street Mercantile

John Cheshire doing business as Cheshire Repairs & Services

Richard A. Wofford Jr. doing business as Ace of Spades Raw Cuttz

Esmeralda Jimenez Herrera doing business as Alex F Construction

Ramiro Romero doing business as Southern Comford A/C & Heating

Jorge Armando Rojas Calderon doing business as Jorge’s Lawn Care

Justin Dewayne Scott doing business as JDS Transport

Recommended for You