Assumed names filed in Gregg County from July 1 to July 5:

EGA Technology Solutions LLC et al. doing business as Computer Concepts of Longview

Bagleys Power Equipment LLC et al. doing business as Bagley Tractor & Equipment

Brandon Irby LLC et al. doing business as Chief Exterminating Co.

Brad Carroll Bowen doing business as Elite Transport Co.

Michael Eugene Kellogg doing business as Wyld Rydes Kustomz

Marshall Interests LLC et al. doing business as Commercial Door

Marshall Interests LLC et al. doing business as Commercial Door and Hardware

Marshall Interests LLC et al. doing business as Commercial Door and Accessories

Marshall Interests LLC et al. doing business as Commercial Door & Accessories

Danielle Medford doing business as Gemini Custom Creations

Christy Loftis doing business as Christy Loves Glam

Casey Shelton doing business as Shelton Supplements