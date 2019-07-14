Assumed names filed in Gregg County from July 1 to July 5:
EGA Technology Solutions LLC et al. doing business as Computer Concepts of Longview
Bagleys Power Equipment LLC et al. doing business as Bagley Tractor & Equipment
Brandon Irby LLC et al. doing business as Chief Exterminating Co.
Brad Carroll Bowen doing business as Elite Transport Co.
Michael Eugene Kellogg doing business as Wyld Rydes Kustomz
Marshall Interests LLC et al. doing business as Commercial Door
Marshall Interests LLC et al. doing business as Commercial Door and Hardware
Marshall Interests LLC et al. doing business as Commercial Door and Accessories
Marshall Interests LLC et al. doing business as Commercial Door & Accessories
Danielle Medford doing business as Gemini Custom Creations
Christy Loftis doing business as Christy Loves Glam
Casey Shelton doing business as Shelton Supplements