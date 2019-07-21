Assumed names filed in Gregg County from July 8 to 12:

Kevin Mapps doing business as Empire Production

Von Vogel doing business as Parker Motor Co.

Devin Lucky doing business as My Brothers Keeper Transportation

Virginia Tharp doing business as Gigis Design Consign

Tyler Flinn doing business as Howes Insulation

Kameron Boykins et al. doing business as Mobile Shine 903

Randall Ross doing business as Impact Church

Gretta Meriam Elder Eakin doing business as Triple E Properties

Shane Sherwood doing business as Sherwood Financial

RJM Restaurants 8171 LLC et al. doing business as Dennys 8171

RJM Restaurants 8171 LLC et al. doing business as Dennys 8833

Krista Rhodes doing business as Straight Line Construction

Justin Staples doing business as Alpha Tank Restoration

Joe Colbert Jr. doing business as Hustle Society Clothing

Adrienne Arthur doing business as Izzy’s Sweets & Treats

Jerry Grubbs doing business as Grubbs Properties

Jose Luis Rivera doing business as Luis Lawn Care & Tree Services

Alondra Aguilar doing business as V&A Solis Lawn Service

Ashtyn Ellis doing business as Ellis Automotive Detailing