Assumed names filed in Gregg County from July 8 to 12:
Kevin Mapps doing business as Empire Production
Von Vogel doing business as Parker Motor Co.
Devin Lucky doing business as My Brothers Keeper Transportation
Virginia Tharp doing business as Gigis Design Consign
Tyler Flinn doing business as Howes Insulation
Kameron Boykins et al. doing business as Mobile Shine 903
Randall Ross doing business as Impact Church
Gretta Meriam Elder Eakin doing business as Triple E Properties
Shane Sherwood doing business as Sherwood Financial
RJM Restaurants 8171 LLC et al. doing business as Dennys 8171
RJM Restaurants 8171 LLC et al. doing business as Dennys 8833
Krista Rhodes doing business as Straight Line Construction
Justin Staples doing business as Alpha Tank Restoration
Joe Colbert Jr. doing business as Hustle Society Clothing
Adrienne Arthur doing business as Izzy’s Sweets & Treats
Jerry Grubbs doing business as Grubbs Properties
Jose Luis Rivera doing business as Luis Lawn Care & Tree Services
Alondra Aguilar doing business as V&A Solis Lawn Service
Ashtyn Ellis doing business as Ellis Automotive Detailing