Assumed names filed in Gregg County from March 21 to 25:

Daphne Crain Tribble doing business as A&B Creative Design

Rodrigo D. Leon Perez doing business as Leon’s Fences & Welding

Juan Jose Gomez Arroyo et al. doing business as JJ Always Green Lawn Care

Georg Palmer doing business as 4P Custom Coats

Richard Parker doing business as American Sewer Rooter

David Cook doing business as Omni Supply & Contracting

Andrew Tennison doing business as Tennison And Tennison Investments

Kelli Gregg doing business as Texas Gal Boutique

