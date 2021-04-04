Assumed names filed in Gregg County from March 22 to 26:

Ikea Darby doing business as Dare to Customize

Keri Orey doing business as Sweet Mocha Tumbler Co.

Taryn Nolte doing business as Revive Massage

Cecilia Alfaro doing business as Chulada De Vida Boutique

Angel Ronquillo doing business as A&D Contractors Remodeling

Jannette Howard doing business as Gabeez Teez

Javier Rodriguez doing business as Big J Tree Service

Hershel Lee Porter Jr. doing business as Lee’s Locksmith Services

Trenice Osborn (Bud) Mahaffey Jr. doing business as Bud’s Discount Tires

Dylan Palmer doing business as Designs By Dylan

Chevette Head doing business as Princess Treats

Sandra McCreary doing business as Sandy’s Tax Service

Cody Baker, et al. doing business as Baker Demolition

Jose Jamaica doing business as JJ Auto Detail

Stevan and Deesta Beets doing business as Dragon’s Nest

Timothy W. Clay Jr. doing business as T&M Transport

Hannah Penney doing business as The Timeless Toucan

Jonathan Williams doing business as Electric Dreamz Multimedia

Sandra King doing business as Dixie Queen Earrings

Deshuan Abron doing business as Abron & Abron Transport

Angela Evette Irving doing business as Evette’s All Sizes Clothing

