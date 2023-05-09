Assumed names filed in Gregg County from May 1-5:
Denise Martinez doing business as Crunchy Sweets
Darren Holland doing business as Holland Roofing & Exteriors
Hai Thanh Dao doing business as Her Opi Nail Spa
Joey Miller doing business as Miller Landscaping
Ashlyn Stone doing business as Ash & Lash
Bridget Stiles doing business as 505 Lash and Brow Lounge
Dennis Ray Harris Jr. doing business as Focused Expressions Photography
Alicia B. Sorto doing business Carnitas La Chilanga
Keni N. Rayson doing business as KR Healthcare Services
Katherine Blackwell doing business as Treadz
Brian Burghart doing business as East Texas Pipe and Equipment
Joe H. Thompson II doing business as Pudabear Delivery
Joe H. Thompson II doing business as T Courier Services
Ismael Larraga doing business as Stone Mountain