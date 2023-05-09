Paperwork
LES HASSELL NEWS-JOURNAL PHOTO

Assumed names filed in Gregg County from May 1-5:

Denise Martinez doing business as Crunchy Sweets

Darren Holland doing business as Holland Roofing & Exteriors

Hai Thanh Dao doing business as Her Opi Nail Spa

Joey Miller doing business as Miller Landscaping

Ashlyn Stone doing business as Ash & Lash

Bridget Stiles doing business as 505 Lash and Brow Lounge

Dennis Ray Harris Jr. doing business as Focused Expressions Photography

Alicia B. Sorto doing business Carnitas La Chilanga

Keni N. Rayson doing business as KR Healthcare Services

Katherine Blackwell doing business as Treadz

Brian Burghart doing business as East Texas Pipe and Equipment

Joe H. Thompson II doing business as Pudabear Delivery

Joe H. Thompson II doing business as T Courier Services

Ismael Larraga doing business as Stone Mountain