Assumed names filed in Gregg County from May 16-20:

Jesus Maximo Herrera doing business as Maxx Control Lawn Care

Kenneth Ryan Spivey doing business as On Time Contractors

James Paul Jay doing business as Complete Hearing Systems

Brenda Cedillo doing business as Decoration With Flowers

Ashleigh Nicole Taylor doing business as Taylor Made Design Sign

Leslie Osorio doing business as Leslie’s Cleaning & Lawn Care Services

Valarie D. Browning doing business as Diana Lees Bake Shoppe

Janet K. Day doing business as Soul Sense Holistic Health

Francisco Benitez doing business as Benitez Handy Man Service

Ly Chung doing business as Daily Donuts

Roxanne L. Johnson et al. doing business as Time 2 Grind Trucking

