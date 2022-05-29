Assumed names filed in Gregg County from May 16-20:
Jesus Maximo Herrera doing business as Maxx Control Lawn Care
Kenneth Ryan Spivey doing business as On Time Contractors
James Paul Jay doing business as Complete Hearing Systems
Brenda Cedillo doing business as Decoration With Flowers
Ashleigh Nicole Taylor doing business as Taylor Made Design Sign
Leslie Osorio doing business as Leslie’s Cleaning & Lawn Care Services
Valarie D. Browning doing business as Diana Lees Bake Shoppe
Janet K. Day doing business as Soul Sense Holistic Health
Francisco Benitez doing business as Benitez Handy Man Service
Ly Chung doing business as Daily Donuts
Roxanne L. Johnson et al. doing business as Time 2 Grind Trucking