Assumed names filed in Gregg County from May 30-June 3:
Phyllis Still doing business as Climbing Tree Publications
Vincent Tyrone Weatherall doing business as Weatherall Transportation
Sarah A. Waybright doing business as Tan Taxi
Arturo Perez Jr. doing business as Gelatos Supply
Galanda Williams doing business as Outreach Restoration Prison Ministry
Rosemary Vasquez doing business as Sassy Creations By Rose
Jeffery Spearman doing business as K And J Services
Daisy Reyes et al. doing business as Reyes Renovations
Angel Solis et al. doing business as Longview Tree Service
Regina Campos doing business as Foil & Fades by G
Baron Vaughn doing business as B4U Consult
Baron Utzman doing business as All N All Enterprise
Willie Surles doing business as Surles Consulting