Assumed names filed in Gregg County from May 30-June 3:

Phyllis Still doing business as Climbing Tree Publications

Vincent Tyrone Weatherall doing business as Weatherall Transportation

Sarah A. Waybright doing business as Tan Taxi

Arturo Perez Jr. doing business as Gelatos Supply

Galanda Williams doing business as Outreach Restoration Prison Ministry

Rosemary Vasquez doing business as Sassy Creations By Rose

Jeffery Spearman doing business as K And J Services

Daisy Reyes et al. doing business as Reyes Renovations

Angel Solis et al. doing business as Longview Tree Service

Regina Campos doing business as Foil & Fades by G

Baron Vaughn doing business as B4U Consult

Baron Utzman doing business as All N All Enterprise

Willie Surles doing business as Surles Consulting

