Assumed names filed in Gregg County from May 31 to June 4:
Genevee Goehring doing business as K&G Associates
Shelia N. Fisher doing business as Shelia’s Memory Maker Stand
Efrain Macedo Jaramillo doing business as Macedo Auto Repair
Kaelie Maberry doing business as Baby M Boutique
Cherise Teague doing business as Teague’s Round Table
Rhonda Edwards doing business as Pretty Black Reese Addiction
Antonio Ortiz doing business as Maria’s Dessert Shop
Cynthia Smitherman doing business as Rooftop Pro
Barnes and Barns Concessions and Catering et al. doing business as Meatballs Plus
Marcelina Barbosa Moreno doing business as Smart Construction
Qammar Ali Siddique doing business as East Texas Builders
Judy Brannon Harris doing business as A Beautiful Arrangement
David Boyd et al. doing business as Cudas & David BBQ and More
Marlye Zirkle doing business as Zirkle Properties
Chelsea Bratcher doing business as CF Roofing