Assumed names filed in Gregg County from May 31 to June 4:

Genevee Goehring doing business as K&G Associates

Shelia N. Fisher doing business as Shelia’s Memory Maker Stand

Efrain Macedo Jaramillo doing business as Macedo Auto Repair

Kaelie Maberry doing business as Baby M Boutique

Cherise Teague doing business as Teague’s Round Table

Rhonda Edwards doing business as Pretty Black Reese Addiction

Antonio Ortiz doing business as Maria’s Dessert Shop

Cynthia Smitherman doing business as Rooftop Pro

Barnes and Barns Concessions and Catering et al. doing business as Meatballs Plus

Marcelina Barbosa Moreno doing business as Smart Construction

Qammar Ali Siddique doing business as East Texas Builders

Judy Brannon Harris doing business as A Beautiful Arrangement

David Boyd et al. doing business as Cudas & David BBQ and More

Marlye Zirkle doing business as Zirkle Properties

Chelsea Bratcher doing business as CF Roofing

