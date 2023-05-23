Assumed names filed in Gregg County from May 8-18:
Tim Lindsey doing business as Custom Storage
Shirley Mae Brown doing business as Laylabelle Creations
Pamela Kelly doing business as Charming Inspirations and More
Lowell A. Legrand Jr. doing business as Swamp Life
Lowell A. Legrand Jr. doing business as Krazy Cajun
Mildred Whiteside doing business as MW Senior Care & House Keeping
David Niblett doing business as Garage Sale Heroes
Marlon Sanders doing business as SRM Construction
Amador Garcia doing business as 77S Lawncare Service
Ashley Brooks doing business as Aika Trucking
Gladys Margarita Vallejo Urbano doing business as Precious Hearts Thrift Store
Byron Boykin doing business as Ocean21
Analisa Rodriguez et al. doing business as A&E Eats
Trenae M. Bowie doing business as Fire & Desire Soul Collection
Thomas Leigh Pennington doing business as Enzos Auto Sales
Thu Thi Anh Nguyen doing business as Thu Thi Anh Nguyen
Kevin Deleon doing business as Deleon Customs
Brandi Aline Ford et al. doing business as C D MC Logistics
Fernando Vazquez doing business as Mr. Freeze Shoppe
Frederick Sheppard doing business as Sheppard Services
Michael Anderson doing business as Priest of Praise Ministries
Raul Bardales doing business as Pepe El Toro Roofing
Earlene Moon et al. doing business as Get On Board
Kelly Parrish doing business as Chill Shack
Christopher Stoddard doing business as Diamond Residential Services
Clint Coleman doing business as Back 40 Cash
Zach Fulton doing business as Fulton Fabrication and Offroad
Earl L. Raibon Jr. doing business as Earl L. Raibon Jr. Electrical
Kristi Crosson doing business as Bamboo Kids Bakery