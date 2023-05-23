Paperwork
LES HASSELL NEWS-JOURNAL PHOTO

Assumed names filed in Gregg County from May 8-18:

Tim Lindsey doing business as Custom Storage

Shirley Mae Brown doing business as Laylabelle Creations

Pamela Kelly doing business as Charming Inspirations and More

Lowell A. Legrand Jr. doing business as Swamp Life

Lowell A. Legrand Jr. doing business as Krazy Cajun

Mildred Whiteside doing business as MW Senior Care & House Keeping

David Niblett doing business as Garage Sale Heroes

Marlon Sanders doing business as SRM Construction

Amador Garcia doing business as 77S Lawncare Service

Ashley Brooks doing business as Aika Trucking

Gladys Margarita Vallejo Urbano doing business as Precious Hearts Thrift Store

Byron Boykin doing business as Ocean21

Analisa Rodriguez et al. doing business as A&E Eats

Trenae M. Bowie doing business as Fire & Desire Soul Collection

Thomas Leigh Pennington doing business as Enzos Auto Sales

Thu Thi Anh Nguyen doing business as Thu Thi Anh Nguyen

Kevin Deleon doing business as Deleon Customs

Brandi Aline Ford et al. doing business as C D MC Logistics

Fernando Vazquez doing business as Mr. Freeze Shoppe

Frederick Sheppard doing business as Sheppard Services

Michael Anderson doing business as Priest of Praise Ministries

Raul Bardales doing business as Pepe El Toro Roofing

Earlene Moon et al. doing business as Get On Board

Kelly Parrish doing business as Chill Shack

Christopher Stoddard doing business as Diamond Residential Services

Clint Coleman doing business as Back 40 Cash

Zach Fulton doing business as Fulton Fabrication and Offroad

Earl L. Raibon Jr. doing business as Earl L. Raibon Jr. Electrical 

Kristi Crosson doing business as Bamboo Kids Bakery