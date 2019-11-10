Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1:

George Bostock III doing business as Bostock Drafting & Design

Jerry Prewitt doing business as 4J Processing

Jason Ross et al. doing business as J&E Timber

Ray Cullen doing business as Cullens Barbershop

David Butenschoen et al. doing business as DJB Machine Works

Zachary Moran doing business as Pro Enhance Exteriors

Shawn Hill doing business as Integrity Services

Matthew S. Haesecke doing business as Haesecke Services

Jimmy Wayne Porter doing business as Porter Brothers Racing

Michael Vogeary Myles doing business as Best Tax Service

Howard Daniel Rollins III doing business as Rollair Innovations

Cary A. Williamson doing business as Knockin Doors Down

Charmekla Onyeneho doing business as Beauty For Ashes By Charm

Leila Thompson doing business as Tax Lady

Madejya Toliver doing business as Kingdom Creations