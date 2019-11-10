Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1:
George Bostock III doing business as Bostock Drafting & Design
Jerry Prewitt doing business as 4J Processing
Jason Ross et al. doing business as J&E Timber
Ray Cullen doing business as Cullens Barbershop
David Butenschoen et al. doing business as DJB Machine Works
Zachary Moran doing business as Pro Enhance Exteriors
Shawn Hill doing business as Integrity Services
Matthew S. Haesecke doing business as Haesecke Services
Jimmy Wayne Porter doing business as Porter Brothers Racing
Michael Vogeary Myles doing business as Best Tax Service
Howard Daniel Rollins III doing business as Rollair Innovations
Cary A. Williamson doing business as Knockin Doors Down
Charmekla Onyeneho doing business as Beauty For Ashes By Charm
Leila Thompson doing business as Tax Lady
Madejya Toliver doing business as Kingdom Creations