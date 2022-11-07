Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Oct. 24 to 28:
Fernando Alejandro Jr. doing business as X3 Tattoo
Samula Devendorf doing business as A Cut Above Site Services
Jonathon Schaefer doing business as J.W. Wood Works Residential Framing and Construction
Nary Huch doing business as Daily Donuts
Zeferino Galvan doing business as Galvan Trucking
William L. Barnes doing business as Big Tank Lawn Service
Garrett Olsson doing business as Rubber Ducky Contracting
Debra Boyd Jones et al. doing business as Pink House Refreshments
John Thornton Jr. doing business as Shows Mechanical and Welding
Jose Cirilo Velazquez doing business as Velazquez Tire and Auto Repair
Alejandro Palacios doing business as Alex Buildings
Sergio Augusto Chapa Martinez doing business as S&N Custom Cabinets