Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Oct. 24 to 28:

Fernando Alejandro Jr. doing business as X3 Tattoo

Samula Devendorf doing business as A Cut Above Site Services

Jonathon Schaefer doing business as J.W. Wood Works Residential Framing and Construction

Nary Huch doing business as Daily Donuts

Zeferino Galvan doing business as Galvan Trucking

William L. Barnes doing business as Big Tank Lawn Service

Garrett Olsson doing business as Rubber Ducky Contracting

Debra Boyd Jones et al. doing business as Pink House Refreshments

John Thornton Jr. doing business as Shows Mechanical and Welding

Jose Cirilo Velazquez doing business as Velazquez Tire and Auto Repair

Alejandro Palacios doing business as Alex Buildings

Sergio Augusto Chapa Martinez doing business as S&N Custom Cabinets

