Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Oct. 3-7:
Tosha Blackmon doing business as Scentual Scents Candle Co.
Devin Jay Heard doing business as Tech Trek
Douglas O'Neal Alexander doing business as Alexander Tax Service
Corey Patrick Grier doing business as Gun Slinger Landscaping
Corey Patrick Grier doing business as J&J Performance and Fleet Services
Joseph Light doing business as Eagle Eye Painting
Sugey Garcia doing business as Tamalocos
Nayeli Grimaldo Sanchez doing business as Churros Magic Place
Deyavor R. Harnage doing business as Queens Care Organization
Felicia Hill Bujol et al. doing business as French Hill Moving Services
Victor Julio Romero Sandreschi doing business as Taco Loco
Jeffrey J. Bishop doing business as Time Traveler Gift Shop
Gary Wayne Lindsay Jr. doing business as Nikolai Dimitri
Gary Wayne Lindsay Jr. doing business as Tobias Ranger
Gary Wayne Lindsay Jr. doing business as Luke Johnson
Devaron Lister et al. doing business as Das Turkey Legs & More
Sheena Alyce Turner doing business as Everything Under the Sun
Keasa Janay Bonds doing business as Henderson Juniors Volleyball Club
Stanley Morris Graves doing business as Straight Off the Pit
Michael Todd Thompson doing business as Mike's HVAC
Shametrica Charnelle Goodman doing business as Shay's Beautiful Creations
Cambri Tenee McCoy doing business as Dudley Family Reunion
Dennis Alexander Writt doing business as That's Jinx Featuring the Money Bin Game Show
Cesar Torres doing business as Impact General Contractor
Sergio Augusto Chapa Martinez doing business as S&M Custom Cabinets
Andrea Weesner doing business as Ag Designs
Sharae Michelle Bradley doing business as Uniquely Scented Co.