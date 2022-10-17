Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Oct. 3-7:

Tosha Blackmon doing business as Scentual Scents Candle Co.

Devin Jay Heard doing business as Tech Trek

Douglas O'Neal Alexander doing business as Alexander Tax Service

Corey Patrick Grier doing business as Gun Slinger Landscaping

Corey Patrick Grier doing business as J&J Performance and Fleet Services

Joseph Light doing business as Eagle Eye Painting

Sugey Garcia doing business as Tamalocos

Nayeli Grimaldo Sanchez doing business as Churros Magic Place

Deyavor R. Harnage doing business as Queens Care Organization

Felicia Hill Bujol et al. doing business as French Hill Moving Services

Victor Julio Romero Sandreschi doing business as Taco Loco

Jeffrey J. Bishop doing business as Time Traveler Gift Shop

Gary Wayne Lindsay Jr. doing business as Nikolai Dimitri

Gary Wayne Lindsay Jr. doing business as Tobias Ranger

Gary Wayne Lindsay Jr. doing business as Luke Johnson

Devaron Lister et al. doing business as Das Turkey Legs & More

Sheena Alyce Turner doing business as Everything Under the Sun

Keasa Janay Bonds doing business as Henderson Juniors Volleyball Club

Stanley Morris Graves doing business as Straight Off the Pit

Michael Todd Thompson doing business as Mike's HVAC

Shametrica Charnelle Goodman doing business as Shay's Beautiful Creations

Cambri Tenee McCoy doing business as Dudley Family Reunion

Dennis Alexander Writt doing business as That's Jinx Featuring the Money Bin Game Show

Cesar Torres doing business as Impact General Contractor

Sergio Augusto Chapa Martinez doing business as S&M Custom Cabinets

Andrea Weesner doing business as Ag Designs

Sharae Michelle Bradley doing business as Uniquely Scented Co. 

