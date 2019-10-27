Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18:
Esubebio Sanchez doing business as EZ Tree Service
Shonna Michelle Newsome doing business as Newsomes Cleaning
Estela Cedillo doing business as Estelas Tacos
Lane Mills doing business as All Star Restoration and Remodeling
Alyssa Regalado doing business as House Shaped Cleaning
Edgar M. Landero Lopez doing business as EDS Concrete Construction
Richard G. Rorschach et al. doing business as Pentagon Oil Co.
Ronald Wayne Carrell doing business as Carrell Construction
Hannah Bishop doing business as Blissful Baskets
Shane Page doing business as Metal Manipulations
Teresa Betts doing business as Busters Fried Chicken and Funnel Cakes
Melissa L. Kelly et al. doing business as Outlaws Longview
Gabriela Soliz doing business as Esthelas