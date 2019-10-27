Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18:

Esubebio Sanchez doing business as EZ Tree Service

Shonna Michelle Newsome doing business as Newsomes Cleaning

Estela Cedillo doing business as Estelas Tacos

Lane Mills doing business as All Star Restoration and Remodeling

Alyssa Regalado doing business as House Shaped Cleaning

Edgar M. Landero Lopez doing business as EDS Concrete Construction

Richard G. Rorschach et al. doing business as Pentagon Oil Co.

Ronald Wayne Carrell doing business as Carrell Construction

Hannah Bishop doing business as Blissful Baskets

Shane Page doing business as Metal Manipulations

Teresa Betts doing business as Busters Fried Chicken and Funnel Cakes

Melissa L. Kelly et al. doing business as Outlaws Longview

Gabriela Soliz doing business as Esthelas