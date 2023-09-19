Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Sept. 11-15:
Renee Cunningham doing business as East Texas Funeral Directors
Jessica James doing business as J Janaes Printing Craze
Barbara L. Cathey doing business as Janitorial Services of Texas LLC.
James Cantue doing business as Chaser Auto Repair Service
Ashley Fenton doing business as Peachee Keen Interiors
Erick Abrego Calix doing business as Abrego Painting Company
Ariel Smith doing business as Ravens Crafts
J.R. Herrada doing business as I Net E
Jessica Marie Carter doing business as Lets Plan It 1 On 1
Sidney Dowell doing business as Dowell Motors
Celia Rosa Clark doing business as Clark Auctions of Texas
Roberto B. Barrios doing business as REB Fashion
Amy Haden doing business as Auto Title Recovery NTX
Felicia Booker doing business as Methvin
Mike ORear doing business as Traveling Man Trailer
Susana Torres doing business as Longview BH Gutters