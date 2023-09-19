Paperwork
Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Sept. 11-15:

Renee Cunningham doing business as East Texas Funeral Directors

Jessica James doing business as J Janaes Printing Craze

Barbara L. Cathey doing business as Janitorial Services of Texas LLC.

James Cantue doing business as Chaser Auto Repair Service

Ashley Fenton doing business as Peachee Keen Interiors

Erick Abrego Calix doing business as Abrego Painting Company

Ariel Smith doing business as Ravens Crafts

J.R. Herrada doing business as I Net E

Jessica Marie Carter doing business as Lets Plan It 1 On 1

Sidney Dowell doing business as Dowell Motors

Celia Rosa Clark doing business as Clark Auctions of Texas

Roberto B. Barrios doing business as REB Fashion

Amy Haden doing business as Auto Title Recovery NTX

Felicia Booker doing business as Methvin

Mike ORear doing business as Traveling Man Trailer

Susana Torres doing business as Longview BH Gutters