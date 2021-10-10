Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1:

Justin White doing business as J W Hot Shot

Kendra Shaw doing business as Kendra Shaw Oils and Candles

Lance Kokenzie doing business as Lance Kokenzie Flooring

Damian Addaway doing business as Emotional Club

Alexander Carter doing business as G&C Transport

Ricardo Vazquez Torres et al. doing business as Polar Bear Construction

Chance Tyrone Brazee doing business as TCB Logistics

Cesar Martinez doing business as Mobile Home Service

Katie Williams doing business as KW Travel Agency

Makala Guice doing business as Baddies Avenue

H&T Holdings Inc. et al. doing business as Alpine 55

Ben Henry Cagle doing business as Last Stand Tree Services and Yard Reclamation

Haleigh Elizabeth Walton doing business as HD Family Customs

Angela Denice Richardson doing business as Angie’s Handyman Services

Charity M. Anderson doing business as Charity M. Anderson LCDC MS

Terry Aaron Beall doing business as Beall Logging

