Assumed names filed in Gregg County from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1:
Justin White doing business as J W Hot Shot
Kendra Shaw doing business as Kendra Shaw Oils and Candles
Lance Kokenzie doing business as Lance Kokenzie Flooring
Damian Addaway doing business as Emotional Club
Alexander Carter doing business as G&C Transport
Ricardo Vazquez Torres et al. doing business as Polar Bear Construction
Chance Tyrone Brazee doing business as TCB Logistics
Cesar Martinez doing business as Mobile Home Service
Katie Williams doing business as KW Travel Agency
Makala Guice doing business as Baddies Avenue
H&T Holdings Inc. et al. doing business as Alpine 55
Ben Henry Cagle doing business as Last Stand Tree Services and Yard Reclamation
Haleigh Elizabeth Walton doing business as HD Family Customs
Angela Denice Richardson doing business as Angie’s Handyman Services
Charity M. Anderson doing business as Charity M. Anderson LCDC MS
Terry Aaron Beall doing business as Beall Logging