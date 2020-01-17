At least four downtown Longview businesses that were uprooted by an early-morning fire Jan. 5 have found new homes.
George Sutton, owner of Clayton Credit, formerly at Center and Cotton streets, said that on the day after the fire, he signed a two-year lease for a building at 106 E. South St.
His next-door neighbor, manager Cindy Emerson of TAT Finance Corp., moved temporarily into Clayton’s new digs and said she will move Monday into 420 N. Green St., also with a two-year lease.
The owner of Astro Tax Preparation, Blanca Roque, said she is working temporarily out of her home and is looking for a new site.
Facebook posts by Guys & Gals Salon say it has moved to 123 Gilmer Road and opened Tuesday with the new name of the Beauty Loft.
Roque, Emerson, Sutton and other tenants at the 100-year-old building were displaced by a fire that Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said started in the Pig Trail Inn bar at the north end of the building on Center Street.
“We have not determined the cause,” May said Friday. “At this time, we do not suspect foul play.”
Signs in front of the boarded-up building at the Center Street side said it also housed Desert Tanning Co.
Sutton, Emerson and Roque said their businesses sustained damage to equipment and other personal property.
“Clayton Credit was a total loss — computers, chairs, desks, office supplies, shotguns (in storage),” Sutton said.
Sutton said he had rented the building for 36 years, as did Emerson’s employer. Roque said she rented the building, where she also housed a boutique, for a year.
Emerson, who has worked for TAT for 29 years, said the business received smoke and water damage.
Emerson and Sutton said they think their new locations will receive more traffic.
Roque indicated she is eager to find a new location.
“The tax season is now,” she said.
Meanwhile, the former landlord, Darrin Douthit of Hallsville, said, “Right now, it looks like insurance is calling it a total loss.”
However, he said, “We are hoping to salvage the building. We are going to try to save it.”