A new early childhood school at Life Church in Longview serves all children, including special needs children, in an inclusive setting.
Jasmon Mauldin is the founder and executive director of Cambridge Preparatory School, which she established at the church she's been attending for about 10 years. Life Church is at 5533 W. Loop 281, just west of Estes Parkway.
"Our programs encourage high academic success, servant leadership skills and exploring each child’s God-given passions, talents and gifts," she said, describing the school as a mission of the church. Mauldin said she's been an educator for 15 years, previously teaching in Gladewater, what is now Ware East Texas Montessori Academy and Hudson Pep Elementary school in Longview.
"We are the First early childhood facility in Longview, Texas, to offer specialized programs and services that cater to each individual child’s needs," Mauldin said in a prepared statement. "I have researched, developed and created programs and services to serve and educate All students, including students with learning differences such as ADD, ADHD, Twice Exceptional Students, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Tourette Syndrome etc.".
Crisman School in Longview previously offered similar services for school-age children until it closed amid funding problems in 2021.
"Around the world, children are excluded from schools where they belong because of disability, race, language, religion, gender and poverty. When all children, regardless of their differences, are educated together, everyone benefits — this is the cornerstone of inclusive education," Mauldin said. "We hope and pray that we can be a of resource, support and inspiration to our local families and communities, a safe haven and positive learning environment that is all inclusive.
She said the school expects to be accredited through a nonprofit accreditation program within the next six months. It is a licensed child care facility.
Cambridge opened in November and is celebrating its ribbon cutting with the Longview Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The curriculum includes typical core subjects as well as Spanish, chapel, arts and music, physical education and library skills. Cambridge also offers other special programs, such as speech, physical and occupational therapy, among other services.
The school accepts children ages 24 months to 5 years and has openings for new students. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Cambridge accepts private pay tuition as well Child Care Services that help low-to-moderate income families pay for child care.
"We believe all children can be successful," Mauldin said.