From staff reports
People in Longview and Marshall are buying more cars now despite a global pandemic that has sent many others to the unemployment lines.
Managers at dealerships in both communities have reported brisk sales of new and used vehicles.
Sales have gone “extremely well,” said John Ray, new-car sales manager at Orr Cadillac in Longview. “I just think it is a strong market, and we are very aggressive. Factory incentives are good, rebates.”
Rates for car loans are “historically low,” Ray said. “If you have good credit, your rates are really low.”
He said he thinks sales of new vehicles are 15% higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March.
“I think we were up even more in pre-owned (vehicles),” Ray said. He said buyers are transitioning away from cars and buying more trucks and SUVs.
Ray said higher unemployment — 9.1% in the tri-county Longview Metropolitan Statistical Area in June — has not hurt sales.
“That means 91% of the people are working,” he said.
Sales at Toyota of Longview initially were down after the pandemic arrived, said Jason Williams, new-car sales director. The pandemic also shut down production of new vehicles.
The shutdown helped sales for used vehicles, Williams said.
“The market on used (vehicles) is really good because it is a good time to turn your vehicle in,” Williams said.
He said 2021 models will come out in September.
Efforts to reach other dealers in Longview were unsuccessful.
In Marshall, Matt Moore, owner and manager of Maverick Chevrolet and vice president and manager of Marshall Ford, said he was expecting the worst time in business after the pandemic surfaced.
“I remember thinking that this was just going to tank our business,” he said.
Moore, however, said the dealerships have seen a rise in sales since April.
“April and May were huge, and June and July were great as well,” Moore said.
Richard Traweek, manager at Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Marshall, said the dealership has seen a steady sales stream since the virus outbreak as well, defying his concerns.
“Our sales have been very consistent, reflective of the last two or three years,” Traweek said.
Though sales have been up, Traweek and Moore said that due to the halting of vehicle constructions at factories due to the outbreak dealerships have been facing low inventory stocks.
Moore said Maverick Chevrolet sells about 12 cars a day, and gets about seven to eight vehicles delivered for sale per day.
“We still have inventory, but we are running a deficit. Having issues keeping up our inventory is actually a crazy problem to have,” Moore said.
He said the dealership is lucky because it had been ordering extra stocks of inventory in a continued effort to grow since before the virus outbreak.
“I think it just boils down to basic economics: When supply is low, demand grows,” Moore said. “It is not as bad as the great toilet paper shortage of 2020, but we have been seeing a deficit in new cars.”
Traweek said that one unusual change is that the pre-owned car sales have been skyrocketing in recent months, with his business unable to keep up with demand.
“We have been struggling to get inventory in the pre-owned market, those sales are the highest they have been in my 20 years of doing this,” Traweek said.
He said that the demand for inventory of new cars is fixing itself, now that factory production has been back up for a few weeks, with Patterson ordering 130 new vehicles that will be arriving soon.
Business has changed in other ways as well for Patterson in Marshall, according to Traweek. He said that though the number of sales has remained about the same, the dealership has seen a spike in online ordering rather than the traditional in dealership purchase.
“I think that this is because people have some more time on their hands, so they are taking their time searching the web to find the right car. For the same reason we have been getting a lot of orders from farther out,” he said.
Moore added that he believed now that community members are unable to go out and pay for recreational activities like they were in the past, they are saving some money.
“Eventually people have some money saved up and that’s a nice down payment, so they decide that it might be time to upgrade their vehicle,” he said.
Both dealerships stated that they are receiving new vehicles every day, and that their inventory issues will likely solve on their own over time.
Strong sales also are creating jobs, Ray at Orr Cadillac said. He said he has a “great team of 50 people working in sales and is trying to fill openings in both sales and service.