Temple-based CEFCO Convenience Stores expects to open two new gas stations in Longview by the first quarter of next year, bringing its total number of stores here to 11.
Site work has begun at the two locations, at the southeast corner of H.G. Mosley and Bill Owens parkways and at the northeast corner of Eastman Road and Cotton Street.
"We are excited to continue our growth in the Longview area so that we can continue to serve the local community and surrounding areas," said Reagan Francis, brand manager for CEFCO Convenience Stores, in an email. "These stores will include our new CEFCO Kitchens which serve a wide variety of food made fresh on-site, including our signature hand-breaded chicken tenders, as well as made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos. Additionally, these CEFCO Kitchen stores will be supported by our feature-rich mobile app and other innovative digital solutions designed to further enhance the customer experience."
Information filed with the city of Longview also shows that the store at Eastman and Cotton, which is being built on 4.29 acres, will have "side diesel fueling."
In addition to the Longview stores, CEFCO operates eight other area gas stations in White Oak, Gladewater, Tatum, Overton, Marshall and Big Sandy.
CEFCO was established in 1952 by Clarence Edison Fikes when he opened a Texaco station in Cameron. Later, his son, James, became CEO after C.E. Fikes' death. Raymond Smith later joined James Fikes as chief operating officer and is company president today.
The company has grown over the years through construction and acquisitions to include more than 200 stores in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.