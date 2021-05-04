Local Eastman Chemical employees earned praise from company CEO Mark Costa for their work during February’s winter storm.
On Friday, Costa and other company officials spoke with industry analysts about the company’s first quarter financial results. That time frame includes the effects of Winter Storm Uri, which led to a shutdown of the plant just outside Longview’s city limits during record-breaking freezing temperatures, snow and ice.
Costa said the company achieved “solid results despite operational logistical headwinds from Winter Storm Uri,” according to a transcript of the conference call from Seeking Alpha.
“I’m incredibly proud of our team in Texas, who took proactive steps ahead of the storm to avoid a hard shutdown (of) any of our assets,” he said. Then, employees worked “tirelessly” to make repairs and restart the facility.
“Thanks to the proactive planning, we were able to safely start with no injuries and well ahead of our competitors,” he continued. “We had half of our Texas manufacturing facility operational within one week of the storm, and were more than 95% operational within three weeks. To all the Eastman employees who sacrificed and rose to the challenge, thank you on behalf of our customers and all of the colleagues at Eastman.”
The company’s revenues and earnings were up the first quarter of 2021 compared with the first quarter of 2020.
Sales revenue was almost $2.41 billion for the first quarter of 2021, compared with about $2.24 billion a year earlier. Net earnings were $274 million, up from $258 million in the first quarter of 2020. Earnings per share were $1.99, compared with $1.89 in first quarter 2020.
Eastman reported $10 million in costs associated with the winter storm that affected the Longview plant.
In its chemical intermediates division, which includes products from the Longview plant, sales revenue was up 2% because sales prices grew 14%. That increase was “offset by 13 percent lower volume/mix,” the company reported.
“Higher selling prices were due to sharply rising raw material, energy and distribution prices. The 13 percent volume / mix decline was due to the previously announced discontinuation of certain product lines at the Singapore manufacturing site and reduced sales from the outages at the Longview and Texas City, Texas sites due to Winter Storm Uri,” a statement from the company said.