Possibilities. Possibilities for downtown Longview. Possibilities for education, possibilities for attracting people to live and work in Longview and for keeping young people here.
Earlier this year, 40 people went on a trip organized by the Longview Chamber of Commerce to Billings, Montana. Participants toured the city and exchanged ideas with local leaders there. On Thursday during the chamber's State of the Economy event, participants of that intercity trip presented ideas they brought home from Billings that could help shape the future of the city.
That started with downtown Billings.
"One of the most impressive thing about downtown was how clean and how tidy and how well-managed everything was downtown," Ray Bostick told the crowd gathered at Pinecrest Country Club for the chamber's State of the Economy presentation.
The Gregg County Pct. 2 commissioner took part in the intercity trip. He didn't see leaves accumulated in building corners or dirt on the sidewalks, he said. He also praised the landscaping and murals in downtown Billings, as well as how the city created purposeful public spaces in alleys.
"One of the things that's really important when you develop a downtown area is parking," Bostick said. "Off-street parking seems to be a big thing."
Billings accomplished those things through the creation of a business improvement district, he said.
"It gives them a dedicated staff to take care of all these things that you would expect to be in a downtown area where your business is," Bostick said.
Shawn Hara, the city of Longview's community destinations director, explained how that works under the law in Texas. Hara participated in the trip as well, but he explained that he was not originally supposed to have been the person talking about that to the chamber group.
Mark Robinson, the local AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. external affairs manager, couldn't lead the presentation as originally planned because he's busy with recovery efforts following the storm that recently hit Northeast Texas and left tens of thousands of people without power across the region.
"We've already had a meeting with some of the downtown businesses," and talked to them about a couple of things, including a parking garage that could be built downtown by Gregg County, Hara said.
In Texas, state law allows the creation of a "business improvement district," Hara said. That's a defined geographic area that is established to provide additional and enhanced levels of service. It comes with an "assessment," he said, similar to a property tax but that is calculated differently.
All of that, Hara said, must be by the choice of property owners in the district, and it can provide funding for things such as landscaping and fountains, lighting and other design features, art, facilities at libraries, parking improvements and transportation.
"If you want to say, 'Let's have specific downtown transportation,' that is something you can fund with this," Hara said. "The key with all of this is that it has to be from that community," that is in the designated district. He emphasized that he was not presenting the information as if it is being promoted by the city of Longview.
"I think it could be a neat opportunity, but it has to be based on the community saying 'this is what we want to do and how we want to see this get funded,' " Hara said.
That process begins with a petition that must be signed by more than 50% of property owners and must represent more than 50% of the assessed value in the proposed business improvement district. That's followed by public hearings and consideration by the City Council.
If it's adopted, the improvement district must have a five-year service plan that must be updated every year.
"The whole point is it is because that community says this is what we want to see happen," Hara said.
Lori Ivey, who owns a local State Farm Office; Dana Rutland, with EnPro Industries/STEMCO; and Dr. Rodney Ellis, director of the University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center; presented ideas from Billings for "building a stronger workforce through talent, attraction and retention."
"If you are part of the business community in any capacity, you know communities like ours are struggling to find a talented work force," Ivey said.
Ellis highlighted higher education opportunities already available locally, and noted that Billings developed a "high-end internship program" and a program to offer graduates a "community incentive" to remain in the city.
Various programs to help connect entrepreneurs and young professionals with peers and mentors and helping children explore their talents and interest earlier were among the programs Rutland highlighted.
"I wanted to know what they were doing to recruit people and to keep their children," in the community, Rutland said. Parents want their children to get a great education, and " you want them to come back," she said.
She said later the goal of those who presented Thursday is to ask people "to imagine the possibilities," encouraging people who are interested in the possible initiatives presented to reach out to one of the chamber representatives.
"We want to see what could be next here," she said.