The Longview Chamber of Commerce will offer free webinars and a virtual town hall this week to help the business community cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
A webinar on working remotely, tips for employers and employees, will be conducted by Glenn Smith, CEO of Glenn Smith Executive Coaching, at 3 p.m. today.
Chamber President/CEO Kelly Hall will host a conversation with U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sarah Armstrong, vice president of political affairs and federation relations at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, at 11 a.m. Friday on the $2 billion stimulus package.
The second webinar is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday with John Aaron Florczykowski, owner of Cloud Cleaning, discussing how to restore and maintain a healthy environment during the pandemic.
All webinars can be reviewed at tinyurl.com/chamberwebinars . More webinars are in the works for next week.