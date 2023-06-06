The former location of Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Longview will become home to a different restaurant concept.
Zaxby's, a restaurant chain known for its chicken fingers, has started permitting with the city to transform the building at 3405 N. Fourth St. near Lowe's and across the road from Sam's Club.
The restaurant chain is based in Athens, Georgia.
"Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends," says information on the company's website. "Zaxby’s iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist’s 2021 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states...."
No details were available on when construction would begin.