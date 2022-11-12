Oakland Heights Baptist Church received approval Thursday to rezone a portion of its property on Judson Road, but the church withdrew a more controversial request to rezone the property where the church is located.
The church previously announced plans to relocate from its longtime home on Judson Road to 20 acres it has purchased on George Richey Road. Churches can be located in any kind of zoning district in Longview. The church building property is zoned office and single-family, while the Family Life Center across the street was zoned office. The church requested both properties be rezoned to retail so the properties could be marketed to as many potential buyers as possible when the church relocates.
On Thursday the Longview City Council gave final approval to changing the Family Life Center's zoning to retail.
The planning and zoning and commission previously decided not to recommend the zoning change for the property where the church building sits, after area residents expressed concern about traffic and what might locate there when the church sells. The church has since withdrawn that zoning request.
Church pastor the Rev. Michael Cook did not immediately return a phone call on Friday.