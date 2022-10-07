The former home of a longtime snow cone business will get a new flavor in life and a new look.
Longview resident Luis Castanon plans to open Mr. Churro in the former Brian and Scott's Snowball location in the parking lot of what was long known as Chaparral Plaza in Longview.
Castanon is a local home builder, and his sisters, Kim and Genesis, will join him in helping operate the business featuring the traditional Mexican dessert as well as coffees from South America and espresso.
"The whole thing is being completely redone," Castanon said, showing a picture of plans for what the building will look like when the remodel is finished. He said he hopes to start work within the next 40 days.
He said he had considered tearing the building down and starting new, but kept it out of respect for Brian and Scott's longtime presence there. Brian and Scott's is now located at Longview Mall.
"It was like a monument in Longview," Castanon said.
It will be enlarged and still feature a drive-thru on the south side. The north side will offer a walk-up window as well as outdoor seating covered by brightly colored umbrellas. He plans to make it pet friendly.
Brothers Nishil and Vivek Patel have purchased all but one building in the center at Judson Road and Johnston Street — they own the building where Mr. Churro will locate — and have changed the center's name to The Shops at Guthrie. They expect a remodel of the building's facade will begin in the next few weeks. The parking lot will be redone later, and they are working out the details of connecting the shopping center to the new Guthrie Trail extension with the city of Longview.
Castanon said his plans for the churro restaurant were sealed during a recent trip to Mexico.
"I tried authentic churros, and it blew my mind," he said. "We don't have anything like that. I want people to have a taste of our culture."
He wanted to bring a true representation of traditional churros to Longview, he said. He motioned to his sisters, saying that Mexican families love to cook, love to gather together around a table and eat together.
"We always like to try — I call them experiments in the kitchen, and we love to eat," he said.
Churros are fried dough covered with cinnamon and sugar. They feature different types of toppings and fillings and are served with ice cream. Churros can be eaten as a treat, by themselves, outside of any meal, Castanon said.
His sister, Genesis, smiled as she anticipated how people will respond to the restaurant concept.
"Texans love Mexican food," she said, and the family expects they'll love the Mexican dessert, too.