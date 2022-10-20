Chuy's is bringing more than its signature Tex-Mex food to Longview. It's bringing 120 jobs to the city, with on-site hiring starting Monday.
Chuy's is nearing completion of renovations at the former Red Robin Gourmet Burgers location at 208 E. Loop 281, with tentative plans to open Dec. 6.
The company announced this week that it is beginning hiring, with 120 full and part-time jobs available for managers, servers, hosts, bussers, bartenders, kitchen team members and to-go staff.
Applications are available online at Chuys.com/careers or people may apply in person at the on-site Chuy’s Hiring Trailer, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday–Saturday.
“Come join an amazing group of dedicated workers who are excited to engage with the community,” said Brandon Hurdle, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Longview, in a prepared statement.
To schedule an interview or for hiring questions, please call (430) 242-7771.
When open, Chuy’s Longview will serve lunch and dinner 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday.