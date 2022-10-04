Chuy's, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, expects to open in December Longview.
The location at 208 E. Loop 281 previously housed Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, across from Longview High School. The restaurant closed in 2021.
“We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” said Brandon Hurdle, local operator for the new Chuy’s, in a prepared statement. He's currently kitchen manager at Chuy's in Tyler where he's worked for a little more than seven years. “We’ve received so many requests to open in Longview and are thrilled to share our passion for fresh food and unique flair with this awesome community.”
Chuy's was founded in 1982. The company says its fare features "fresh, made-from-scratch Tex-Mex recipes in a fun, eclectic atmosphere." Hand-rolled tortillas are made fresh all day, and customer favorites include Creamy Jalapeño, Chicka-Chicka-Boom-Boom Enchilada, and Chuy’s Famous Big As Yo’ Face Burritos. The restaurant offers "family recipes from south Texas, New Mexico and Mexican border towns ..."
Hurdle said the restaurant is known for its "funky decor." In Longview, that will include an "Elvis shrine," metal palm trees and one ceiling full of hub caps.
"If you've see one Chuy's, you've see one Chuy's," Hurdle said.
The food there is an "explosion of flavor," he said, that will make the Texas-Mex restaurant stand out. "We have a plethora of sauces that are different from other restaurants."
He said Chuy's decided to locate here after finding a friendly atmosphere and because of people from Longview who ate at the Tyler restaurant and inquired about getting one here.
"We really just did this for the people," Hurdle said of requests to locate in Longview. "We decided to go there and give them what they want."
The Longview restaurant will be Chuy's 99th location. Hurdle said the store tentatively is expected to open on Dec. 6. Applications should be available online in a couple of weeks, but potential employees also may apply at the restaurant starting Oct. 24, with applications accepted 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Hurdle said the restaurant expects to employ a mix of 105 full- and part-time workers.
The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday or 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit Chuy’s Longview Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChuysLongview.