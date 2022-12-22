A Gap clearance store is set to open today at the company's new e-commerce fulfillment center in Longview.
A portion of the new center opened earlier this year on Mickey Melton Boulevard in the North Longview Business Park, off Judson at George Richey roads. The clearance store is opening to the public noon-5 p.m. today and will be open noon-5 p.m. each Thursday.
Local government entities in 2021 agreed to award a package of incentives to Gap Inc. in exchange for building the new fulfillment center in Longview. It will ultimately be a total 850,000-square-foot, $140-million facility and employ 1,200 people.
The e-commerce facility initially will focus on Gap's Old Navy brand, while the store sells Old Navy, Gap, Athleta and Banana Republic merchandise.