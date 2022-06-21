Two coffee chains that are expanding into Longview each plan to have two locations here.
A Dutch Bros. Coffee representative said the company is in the "early stages of planning" for locations at 1500 W. Loop 281, where Liberty Baptist Church previously was located, and 301 E. Loop 281, next to the Murphy gas station at Airline Road, in Longview.
Scooter's Coffee also is planning two locations.
The company has started the permitting process for one of its drive-thru shops at 3817 W. Marshall Ave., at the northeast corner of Marshall Avenue and Loop 281 in Longview. The location is expected to open in November or December. A company representative also said Scooter's is planning a location on North Fredonia. Information about the specific address was not immediately available, but it's expected to open in 2023.