Activity is picking up at Longview's newest large commercial development after COVID-19's arrival in 2020 put the brakes on progress at The Crossing at Main and Main.
The 42-acre project, which eventually will include everything from office space and restaurants to medical services and apartments, is at Eastman Road and Loop 281 next to Mobberly Baptist Church. A new street, Nealy Way, provides access to the development from Loop 281.
"We had all the construction done, the road was built," said Wade Johnson, who heads up the company behind the development, Future Frontiers. In early 2020, two restaurants also were close to finalizing contracts to locate there. Everything stopped when COVID-19 arrived and shut down a significant portion of business activity.
"Those restaurants both backed out. COVID put a hurt on us," Johnson said, but now, momentum is returning. Work Smart began offering shared office space in 2021, and Yukon Coffee opened this year.
Construction has started close to the development's Nealy Way entrance on a new location for Jack's Natural Foods. Currently at 400 E. Loop 281, the new store will provide Jack's more parking and almost double the space at 8,320 square feet. Johnson anticipates the new building could be completed around March.
Permitting also has begun for Cargo, a new restaurant that will be built near an existing retention pond that features a fountain. The two-story restaurant and bar also will have a third story rooftop deck and several outdoor entertainment features — two outdoor pickleball courts, a fenced children's area with a splash pad and other climbing toys, an 18-hole putting course and an outdoor stage and seating at the pond.
Johnson also expects to close in the next month on an agreement with HealthCARE Express to locate on a recently constructed cul de sac in the property. He's also looking forward to construction of a new apartment complex that will be on the backside of the property. Dallas-based Portfolio Development will build the more than 200-unit complex, he said.
Other businesses also are in talks about locating in The Crossing at Main and Main.
"It's taken longer than I had hoped," Johnson said. "Who could have predicted COVID, let alone what it was going to do to us? I think when Cargo is in and when the apartments for sure are in place.... if the rest hasn't sold yet, then that's going to sell it."