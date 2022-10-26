Commercial building activity more than doubled in Longview during the 2021-22 fiscal year, driven largely by a few major projects.
New construction by Gap Inc. for its e-commerce distribution facility; Aviagen's new broiler breeder hatchery that is under construction in the Longview Business Park; ongoing construction of new facilities at Komatsu; and expansion at Christus NorthPark are the biggest pieces of the almost $678 million in commercial building permits issued by the city of Longview in 2021-22. City records show 315 commercial building permits of various types were issued in the fiscal year that just ended in September. That's up from 305 permits worth more than $236.6 million the year before and more than $229.7 million for 273 permits in 2019-2020.
Still, the local commercial building industry did deal with challenges similar to other markets around the country — inflation, supply delays and material shortages, said Casey Beddingfield, president of RLM General Contractors in Longview.
Beddingfield's company wasn't involved in those largest commercial building projects, and he said that 2022 was a slower year for his company. However, 2023 and 2024 will be "strong" for RLM.
"We already have work booked. They're going to be very strong years," he said, nothing that part of the issue in the current year is that several projects didn't move forward because of pricing issues.
He thinks the building industry has hit the peak of increasing prices, and he expects those prices will flatten and then decrease some.
"On the other side of that, we're seeing some shortages of materials like concrete," and window glass, Beddingfield said. "It's widespread in the market."
Delays in product availability are an issue as well, he said. Electrical components, such as breakers that would be used for electrical distribution into a building, have a 12-month delivery time frame, he said.
Steve Pirtle, the District 6 representative on the Longview City Council, is a local custom homebuilder.
"It's been really busy, and some of the (other home) builders I've talked to say they've been swamped, too," he said.
Residential building activity increased in Longview as well, driven largely by permitting for one new apartment complex. The 144-unit Residences at Toler will be at 2006 Toler Road in West Longview. Permitting placed its construction value close to $9 million.
Permits for single family homes also increased.
Pirtle said the housing market seems to be doing well in Longview, although builders need more subcontractors and more workers. While he's a custom builder, he said he sees fellow builders who build speculative homes easily selling those properties as well.
He said that while interest rates have increased, people can always refinance later.
If there's any downside in the local market, he said, it's finding property on which to build. As a result, people are building outside of town and, in some instances, building on vacant lots in older developments.
"I think we've got a positive outlook coming," he said of residential construction in Longview.