Construction of a new Starbucks that spurred change to a city of Longview ordinance should be completed in four months.
The Longview Development Services Department issued a commercial permit July 24 to Casey Slone Construction of Marshall for a 2,000-square-foot building shell at 707 W. Marshall Ave. The permit value is $500,009.
Owner Casey Slone said he expects to start work on the Starbucks the second week in August that will entail the building shell, site utilities and paving a new parking lot. He said his contract calls for completing the project in four months.
He said as many as 30 to 40 people will be hired to work on the project.
“There could be 15 people pouring concrete,” Slone said. A framing crew could consist of six workers.
Slone, who has worked 10-and-a-half years with new commercial construction and renovation, said Starbucks will do interior work inside the building once the shell is complete.
The Starbucks at the corner of West Marshall Avenue and Spur 63 has been in the works for more than a year and is replacing what had been Waffle Shoppes of Texas, which closed in October 2016 after being in business at the location for 40 years.
City boosters have said the presence of a national brand like Starbucks will enhance the image of one of the busiest intersections in Longview.
The project faced obstacles getting off the ground.
Developers John King and Grant Gary encountered a problem with a three-sided billboard that towered over the former Waffle Shoppe. The problem involved the city’s 2003 sign ordinance.
The Longview City Council in October approved amendments to the ordinance that among other changes allowed the billboard to be removed, and it was torn down in February.