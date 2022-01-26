Customers on Tuesday already were trying to take advantage of the sign inside Longview’s new Crumbl Cookies, inviting “Cookie lovers” to “Enter Here.”
The new store at 3098 N. Eastman Road, Suite 108, in front of Kohl's in Longview Towne Crossing, won’t open until Friday but it was clear from the people stopping by and peering in the window that many in Longview are anticipating the store’s opening.
Lindsey Holt, who owns the Longview and Tyler Crumbl Cookies with her husband, Rick, said that when people came by and tried the door, she or her staff members would tell them through the glass that they don’t open until Friday.
Crumbl started in 2017 in Logan, Utah, while Sawyer Hemsley was in college at Utah State University. He and his cousin, Jason McGowan, Crumbl's chief executive officer, developed the recipes, starting with milk chocolate chip cookies. The company now has more than 200 locations in 32 states
Holt said she didn’t really have an affinity for cookies until a friend introduced her to Crumbl.
“I became obsessed,” Holt said.
The store’s hours will be 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. The cookie bakery is closed on Sunday, but that’s when Crumbl posts information on social media about the cookie flavors it will serve that week. Crumbl serves its signature milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies along with four other flavors each week, pulling from a catalog of 250 flavors.
“Our cookies are all big,” Holt said as employees prepared for Friday’s opening. They practiced scooping out the exact amounts of dough or used large silver mixers to prepare the dough. Oatmeal Rolo, Chocolate Cake and Rasberry Lemonade cookies were among those baking in the store Tuesday.
“(Customers) can see the whole process,” Holt said, and everything is made in house.
Two ovens can cook a combined 196 cookies at a time and a warmer ensures all the cookies — except for the ones that are intentionally served chilled — are presented to customers like they just came out of the oven. Holt said the business never serves cookies that are more than 2 hours old.
A cooler at the front of the store features containers of Crumble Cream — ice cream with cookie chunks.
Crumbl Cookies are served in pink boxes of 1, 4, 6 or 12 cookies. Customers can walk in and purchase cookies, use a kiosk inside to order their cookies, order and pickup their cookies curbside or have them delivered, with Holt saying cookies that are delivered also arrive warm.