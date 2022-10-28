Kristina Coolidge will celebrate decades of tradition and a new beginning today with the launch of Coolidge and Company in downtown Longview at 208 N. Green St., Suite 100.
The granddaughter of longtime local Realtor Carol Coolidge has purchased Carol Coolidge Real Estate and rebranded it Coolidge and Company.
Carol Coolidge started the firm in 1984, focusing on Lake Cherokee properties. Kristina has been a licensed real estate agent, working at her grandmother's firm, for 14 years. She became a broker this past summer and took over the firm as Carol Coolidge retired.
Kristina Coolidge will mark her new ownership of Coolidge and Company and its relocation from Lakeport with a ribbon cutting with the Longview Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. today and then a celebration at the office that is open to the public from 5-7 p.m. People who stop in will likely get to meet her beloved dog, Laddie, and, maybe at some point, her two kittens, Paquita and Paloma.
Bonus: Downtown Live in Heritage Plaza will offer background music and food trucks. It’s an added benefit to the firm’s relocation that Kristina is particularly excited about.
Kristina Coolidge is maintaining a commitment to Lake Cherokee, where she is on the executive board of Cherokee Water Co., the lake's corporate name.
The Longview High School graduate also loves serving on the Longview Council of the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pine, and she's a member of the Longview Museum of Fine Arts executive board.